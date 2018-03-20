2 container ships collide at Karachi port

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Two container vessels were reportedly collided at Karachi port, suspending the sea traffic at the South Asia Port Terminal (SAPT), sources said Monday.

Hapeg-Lloyd’s ship Tolten and Hamburg Bay collided at the Pakistan’s deepest port. Over 10 containers fell into the sea after the incident.

However, the damage to the cranes installed at the berth was timely averted by the port administration, according to the sources.

A special operation has been launched to pull out the fallen containers from the sea.