2 commercial buildings, goods gutted in IIOJK’s Islamabad

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two commercial buildings annexed together with nine shops on the ground floor were gutted in a massive fire overnight at Nai Basti area of south Kashmir’s Islamabad district.

Officials said goods worth crores of rupees were destroyed in the fire besides substantial damage to a load carrier as well as the rooftop of an adjoining house.

The fire erupted around 12am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in one of the electric godowns in the 4-storey commercial complexes, annexed together.

Meanwhile, four persons received minor injuries after a vehicle skidded off the road at Margund in Kangan area of Ganderbal district on Saturday morning.—KMS