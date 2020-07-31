2 cattle markets on SOPs violations sealed

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Administrator Town-2, Qadeer Naseer on Friday sealed two cattle markets and handed over six persons to police station for registration of FIRs. The Administrator along with Enforcement Officer inspected several areas of Peshawar and sealed two cattle markets and booked six persons for violating SOPs.

He also visited Kala Mandi and inspected arrangements in cattle market. He directed the market administration to strictly follow SOPs. He distributed 300 protection kits against coronavirus among citizens and cattle sellers.

Meanwhile, in Faisalabad the district administration sealed over 50 shops and imposed fine on several others for violating smart lockdown in the district during last 24 hours. AC (city) along with a team visited different bazaars and markets to check the smart lockdown situation imposed by the government of Punjab. He found a number of shops opened in Goal bazaar, Regal Road, Jhal Chowk, Anarkali and other bazaars and sealed all the opened shops and imposed heavy fine on several others.