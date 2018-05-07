2 booked for refilling gas illegally

Rawalpindi

Police here on Sunday raided at illegal gas re-filling point and seized filling instruments,.

According to police spokesman, Rata Amral police conducted raid and arrested Aqib and Sami Ullah on the charges of filling gas illegally besides recovering instruments from their custody.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Fakhar Sultan Raja has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders.—APP