Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

Two bombs were exploded on the railway track located in the area of Qasimabad in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad’s was rocked with blast when two bombs were exploded on the railway track near Sehrish Nagar in Qasimabad area, that caused slight split on the railway track. Police officers cordoned off the area, while bomb disposal squad searched the area for more explosives.