2 ASIs, 3 cops suspended for killing former councillor

Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) and three constables were suspended on Friday after they were nominated in a case pertaining to the killing of former councillor of Kallar Syedan Waheed Amjad in Rawalpindi, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana said.

According to a first information report (FIR) filed in the Kallar Syedan police station on the complaint of the victim’s friend on Thursday night, Amjad was stopped by the police at a roundabout while he was driving in the city. The FIR said that Amjad had stopped his car when an ASI came near it with an SMG rifle and shot at the former councillor several times “with the intent to murder”, according to complainant Habibur Rehman.

Amjad, who was grievously injured by the shooting, was taken to the THQ hospital by the complainant, from where he was sent to DHQ hospital. Upon reaching the DHQ hospital, Amjad succumbed to his injuries.

The FIR nominated ASIs Imran Khalid, Taqdees Akhtar and constables Habib Akhtar, Azhar Mehmood and Atif Shehzad for Amjad’s killing.

CPO Rana said that following the registration of the FIR, ASI Khalid and Constable Habib were arrested by police. All five of the officials have been suspended, he added.

Earlier, Habib had filed a complaint against Amjad in the same police station. According to Habib, Amjad had failed to stop when the police signalled him to and instead hit the constable with his car, after which Taqdees shot at the former councillor.

Following Amjad’s death, residents of the area surrounded the police station and demanded that a case be registered against the suspects.