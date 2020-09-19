2 army soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists killed

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence based operation in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Security forces conducted IBO in Spalga, Miranshah,[and] North Wazirstan,” said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement issued on Saturday night.

The soldiers are identified as Havaldar Tajbar Ali, a 38-year-old resident of Swat and 22-year old Sepoy Rashid, a resident of Parachinar, according to the military’s media wing. Subsequently, the troops cordoned off the area for search operation, it added.

Earlier in the day, at least four terrorists were killed in IBO conducted by security forces in the central Makran range of Awaran district in Balochistan.