2 army jawans martyred in DIK clash with terrorists

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A shootout between the security forces and the alleged terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday morning led to the martyrdom of two soldiers of the Pakistan army.

According to the Media wing of the military, the troops conducted operation in Darazinda area in the outskirts of D I Khan on the reports about the presence of the trouble makers in the region.

The terrorists offered resistance that led to the gunfight between the security forces and the miscreants that left as many as two jawaans of the Pakistan army.

“Two Pakistan army soldiers were martyred in general area of Dera Ismail Khan’s Darazinda district during a gunfight with terrorists” An Inter-Services Public Relations communiqué said adding troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

“During an intense exchange of fire, Naik Sajid Hussein (age 33 years, resident of Khushab) and Sepoy Muhammad Israr (age 26 years, resident of Attock) embraced martyrdom. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR concluded.

The Shaheed soldiers, as the reports say, fought gallantly and sacrificed their lives to defend the motherland and flush out the outlaws challenging the writ of the government in the region.

However, the details of the losses on part of the militants during Saturday’s operation could not be ascertained.