Rawalpindi

Police have apprehended two persons on violating wall-chalking ban and cases were registered against them under the Punjab Wall Chalking act here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Airport police station arrested Munawar Hussain and Abdul Kareem on the charges of violation of the ban.

Meanwhile, City police have started a campaign against wall-chalking and strict action, in accordance with the law, is being taken against elements involved in this illegal activity.—APP