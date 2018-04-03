Two accused were arrested red-handed when they were busy in robbery and two motorcycles, two T.T pistols and 45 allegedly snatched mobile phones were recovered by the city police during patrolling here.
The arrested accused are identified as Abbas and Moosa while their accomplice Huzaifa and Ehsan fled from the scene, claimed police sources on Monday.—APP
2 accused arrested, 45 mobiles recovered
