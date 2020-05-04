2.8m acres land cleared from locust in Punjab: CM More measures afoot to tackle locust, corona attacks: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Head Office of PDMA and reviewed the control room monitoring system. He observed condition of different cities on dash board live. CM was given briefing on locust, corona situation, Insaaf Imdad Programme and flood at PDMA central control room. SMBR in a briefing apprised that possible arrival of locust from Balochistan and other provinces is being continuously monitored. Large numbers of locusts are being seen at Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Dera Murad Jamali and Kashmoor.

He further intimated that 28 lac acre of land has been cleared from locust. He said that measures being taken to tackle locust attack. It was also apprised during the briefing that locally manufactured vehicle mounted machine cost ten time less and its performance is also excellent. CM expressed his keen interest in the vehicle mounted machine being locally prepared. DG PDMA informed that corona situation across the province is being monitored each and every second in every city of the province in the PDMA control room.

All departments and districts have been provided more than eight lac protected gowns, more than seven lac N-95 masks and other medical equipments alongwith providing spray machines, thermal guns, face shields, goggles and other protective equipments. Sub-committee of PDMA consisting of experts have prepared standard decision of personal protection equipment. PDMA also timely provided two billion 27 crore funds to divisional headquarters and districts in order to cope up with coronavirus.

With the help of revenue field staff citizens coming from abroad are being identified in the districts. He further informed that tests of citizens and their family members coming from foreign countries are also being conducted. PDMA is providing funds to concerned departments and essential equipment collected from private institutions and philanthropists. Two phases of providing aid under Ehsaas Khifalat Programme have been successfully completed. Punjab is launching Insaaf Imdad Programme for the first time through its formulated data bank.

CM directed to complete all necessary arrangements and flood plans before arrival of flood and appreciated that PDMA is showing exemplary performance to cope up with challenges. For the first time in the history of the province aid will be provided in a transparent manner through data bank and anyone can receive financial assistance in a transparent manner by sending a message from his home. Usman Buzdar further disclosed that Ramzan Package will also be launched after Insaaf Imdad Programme and further added that SoPs are also being formulated with the collaboration of federal government for home quarantine.

CM illustrated that he is reviewing corona situation, locust situation, wheat procurement campaign other programmes including Ramzan Package by visiting different cities of the province. Usman Buzdar also granted approval for giving one month additional salary to the employees of PDMA on the recommendation of Provincial Minister Mian Khalid.