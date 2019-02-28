2.7m workers to become ‘Quami Razakars’: Haleem Adil

Staff Reporter

General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that 2.7million PTI workers in the province would be enrolled as Quami Razakars for the defence of our country.

Talking to media outside the Sindh Assembly here one Thursday, Haleem Adil said that we will offer our party workers to fight shoulder by shoulder with the armed forces as Quami Razakars. We will also offer whatever resources and licensed arms are in our possession, he added.

The General Secretary PTI Sindh chapter said the Indian occupation army is meting out inhuman atrocities to innocent Kashmiris. He said previously the Sikh community of India had braved also the genocide at the hands of the Indian army.

Haleem Adil said all political parties of Pakistan are united for the national cause. He said we had started party membership in Sindh in 2013 and presently we have 2.7mn registered party workers in Sindh, who would perform duties as national volunteers.

He said we have already issued directives to our party workers to prepare themselves to work as Quami Razakar as the second line of national defense. He said besides the PTI workers, other citizens also can join this campaign.

Haleem Adil said in fact the whole Pakistani nation is Quami Razakar. He said the PTI stands shoulder by shoulder with the brave armed forces.

He said we will hold a rally in Hyderabad to show solidarity to the armed forces on Friday. He said on Sunday another rally would be staged in his own constituency, PS-99 Karachi.

Share on: WhatsApp