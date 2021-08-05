2.68 % surplus witnessed in Pak-Germany trade: SBP

Islamabad

Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Germany witnessed surplus of 2.68 percent during fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Germany were recorded at $1511.227 million during July-June (2020-21) against exports of $1302.991 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 15.98 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports to Germany during June 2021 also increased by 31.87 percent, from $110.212 million as against the exports of $145.342 million On month-on-month basis, the exports to Germany rose by 20.53 percent during June 2021 as compared to the exports of $120.577 million in May 2021, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed growth of 13.72 percent during FY 2020-21, from $22.536 billion to $25.629 billion, the SBP data showed.

On the other hand, the imports from Germany into the country during the period were recorded at $1148.035 million against $949.280 million last year, showing increase of 20.93 percent during FY 2020-21.—APP