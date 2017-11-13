2.5 per cent quota reserved for serving employees in Sectors F-14/F-15

Ministry of Housing and Works has reserved 2.5 percent quota in Housing Scheme, Sectors F-14 and F-15 (Phase-VII) for serving employees and 0.5 percent quota for retired employees of constitutional bodies.

Plot numbers will be allocated after the balloting as per terms and conditions of the scheme, allotments had been issued to retired employees of constitutional bodies on the basis of wage-wise seniority in respect of their departments,” an official in the Ministry told APP.

He said that allotment letters will be issued to remaining employees as per age-wise seniority on availability of plots.

To a question, the official informed that the ministry has also moved a summary to Prime Minister for increasing rental ceiling of the federal government employee’s up to 70 percent. “A summary has been submitted to the Prime Minister through Finance Division last month and notification in this regard will be issued soon after the approval.

He said that rental ceiling for the government employees was increased upto 35 percent during the year 2014-15.

A summary for 100 percent increase in rental ceiling was moved through Finance Division in the year 2014-15 while the division recommended 35 percent increase.

Another summary was moved in May, 2015 for enhancement of remaining 65 percent which was not recommended by Finance Division and Prime Minister Office also endorsed the recommendations of the Division, he added.—APP

Related