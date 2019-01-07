$2.4tr worth Expo 2020 Dubai construction projects to drive demand for wood industry

Dubai

The wood industry in the United Arab Emirates is expected to boom over the next two years as the country ramps up construction activities ahead of the Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates News Agency (WAM) said on Monday.

The wood and woodworking machinery industry will be impacted from the massive construction projects being executed as part of the build-up for the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The large-scale event is slated to take place from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 at the 438-hectare site in Dubai where massive construction projects are taking shape.

With only 22 months to go before the opening, the UAE is pushing to meet the anticipated demand for the six-month global event which anticipates the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of world expos.

The massive construction activities in the GCC, especially in Dubai that is driven by Expo 2020-related infrastructure and projects – will continue to drive demand for wood products in the coming years.

The upsurge in construction activities will continue to drive demand for wood products, wood-based accessories, interior decor, woodworking machineries and wood flooring materials, all needed for the new structures and hotels, which are being built in the lead up to the mega expo event.

The demand for wood, wood products and woodworking industry is expected to grow further due to the ongoing construction projects the value of which in September 2017 has reached $252.7 billion.

The demand for wood products is expected to be driven also by the new hotel projects, as hotel developers are racing against time to deliver branded hotel keys as the deadline for the event draws near.—WAM/APP

