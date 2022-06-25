$2.3b received from Chinese banks

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Friday announced that a Chinese consortium loan of RMB 15 billion (roughly $2.3 billion) has been credited into the State Bank of Pakistan’s account, increasing Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

Earlier, Pakistan had signed a loan facility agreement with a Chinese consortium of banks to aid the depleting foreign exchange reserves and depreciation of the local currency.

“We thank the Chinese government for facilitating this transaction,” the finance minister wrote in a tweet after the signing of the agreement.

The agreement with Chinese banks is expected to bolster the country’s reserves and enable it to make import payments while lending some support to the rupee as well which has lost over 34% since the start of the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22.