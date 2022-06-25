Drinking coffee has been linked to many health benefits. Dejan Beokovic/StocksyResearchers have investigated the effects of coffee intake on acute kidney injury risk.

They found that drinking any amount of coffee reduces the risk of acute kidney injury but that 2-3 cups per day is most beneficial.They say that further research is needed to understand why this link may exist.

CoffeeTrusted Source contains many beneficial compounds for health, including caffeine, diterpenes, and chlorogenic acid.StudiesTrusted Source show that habitual coffee consumption is linked to the prevention of chronic and degenerative conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and Parkinson’s disease.

Caffeine, the most commonly studied compound in coffee, exerts positive effects on kidney function, and daily coffee consumption is linked to a lower risk of chronic kidney disease.

Although other compounds in coffee are less studied, compounds such as chlorogenic acid and trigonelline are known to reduce generalized inflammation and oxidative stress.

Knowing more about how coffee consumption affects the incidence of other kidney-related conditions could help policymakers take steps to reduce people’s risk of developing progressive kidney disease.

Recently, researchers investigated the effects of coffee consumption on acute kidney injury (AKI), when the kidneys lose all or part of their function suddenly.

AKI represents a public health problem with around 0.25% of the general population experiencing AKI, which rises to 18% among individuals who are hospitalized annually.

From their analysis, the researchers found that higher coffee intake is linked to a lower risk of incident AKI.

The study was published in Kidney International Reports.The most beneficial amount of coffee For the study, the researchers used data from 14,207 adults ages 45 – 64 from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) studyTrusted Source.

The researchers assessed the participants’ coffee consumption during their first visit via a food frequency questionnaire. In total, they found:27% never drank coffee 14% drank less than a cup of coffee per day19% drank 1 cup per day 23% drank 2-3 cups per day 17% drank more than 3 cups per day To define acute kidney injury, the researchers looked at rates of hospitalization, including an International Classification of Diseases code indicating AKI throughout a median period of 24 years follow-up. They noted 1,694 cases of incident AKI during the follow-up period.