1st rebels leave Syria enclave under Russian-brokered deal

Harasta, Syria

A Syrian rebel group in Eastern Ghouta announced a cease-fire from midnight Friday, a spokesman said, after fighters and their families left under a Russian-brokered evacuation deal that is the first for the shrinking opposition enclave outside Damascus.

The evacuees were bussed out in the direction of the northwestern province of Idlib, after hours of waiting in a buffer zone for a green light to enter regime-held territory.

In Idlib — the last province in Syria beyond government control — an air raid on a market killed 28 civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.—Agencies