1st ‘journal’ for nursing community in the offing

For the first time in the history of Pakistan under the Health Education Programme of Postgraduate Medical Institute Lahore, it has been decided to launch a “journal” for the nursing community.

A 7-member’s committee has been set up to produce a magazine for nurses that will contain all the necessary materials for the nurses. PGMI/AMC/LGH Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfred Zafar disclosed this in a special talk here on Sunday.

He said that nursing was an important segment of medical field and this area can be described as the backbone for treatment of patients.

He said that the promotion of research and creativity was very important for nurses and the launch of this “journal” will play a key role in this regard.

Prof Al-Freed Zafar said that such measures were very important to bring our nursing sector to a global standard.

He said that broadcasting will not only help the treatment of patients but also enhance the standard of thinking and writing of nursing community.

He said that the committee set up for this purpose will review all aspects and it will be considered to publish this “journal” in Urdu and English languages so that the nursing community can participate in the publication itself. The principal said that the initiative was pleased to provide nurses with a positive and prominent platform that will help them in restoring their confidence.

He assured his every possible contribution to the launch of this “journal” and said that he would take personal interest in it and no obstacle would be brought to fruition.