Staff Reporter

FMH College of Medicine & Dentistryin collaboration with NUR International University held its 1st International Medical Education Conference at Gen. Attiq Ur Rehman Auditorium, Fatima Memorial Hospital,Shadman Lahore. The conference consider for 3 days. The aim of the conference was to highlight academic and research activities in the context of Health Professions Education.

The inauguration ceremony of the Conference began with the recitation of Holy Quran. Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Rehman, Dean School of Health Science, Fatima Memorial System presented the introduction of the conference. The honorable Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Yasmeen Rashid- Provincial Minister for Health Punjab in her address.

Share on: WhatsApp