1st International Conference on Computing and Related Technologies, organized by Sindh Madressatul Islam University began

The first-ever international conference on information technology organized by the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission of Pakistan began at a local hotel on Thursday.

The conference was declared open by Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh, vice chancellor of the SMIU, as dozens of international and Pakistani scholars were there.

Dr. Shaikh welcomed the guests from Pakistan and abroad and said the mankind at present was living in the era of revolution of information technology in which 3.6 billion people of the world were enjoying the facility of internet.

“This has turned the world in a global village, thus, has created its own challenges and issues, which too would be discussed during this conference,” said Dr. Shaikh.

He said information technology was a huge revolution of the history of mankind in which without possessing any piece of land or owning some industry, people could earn their livelihoods through a computer device and knowledge of information technology. He added, without class difference, IT had offered opportunities to the poor and small nations equal to what it offered to the rich countries, however, the real challenge was for the developing countries as to how they could get benefit from it.

Dr. Shaikh said during the conference the key focus would be put on the practical usages of information technology that could be advantageous for the people of Pakistan and other developing countries. He advised to the faculty and students of the SMIU to get maximum benefit from the rare event.

Earlier, Prof Syed Asif Ali, dean of the faculty of information technology, said in his welcoming speech that it was the first conference of its kind for the SMIU and the country itself. He said the SMIU had received around 60 research papers from as many scholars belonging to the countries in Europe, North America, Africa, Antarctica and across Asia, of which, some 40 such papers had been selected to be presented in the conference.

He said it was the first conference globally in which a session had been dedicated for the people of special needs who had improved their way of life by getting benefit from the information technology.

Dr. Valentina Emilia Balas of the University of Arad, Romania, said it was a highly important meet which would employ immense advantage in the fields of science and technology and to the society as a whole.

She said more IT professionals were needed who could work in a better way for the mankind. In her paper, she explained the low power consumption and high reliability in the case of the Brain comparing with silicon-based computers.

“Our goal is to advance understanding of architectures matching the novel nano-devices and communication schemes performing at ultra-low power and enhanced reliability all brain inspired,” she said.

It was the first time in any conference in the country that a segment was dedicated to the special people who got benefited from the evolution of information technology.

Dr. Sabir Michael, a research scholar and a professor in Karachi University’s social work department, spoke over the role of computer technology in benefiting the people who could not see like him and other special people.