1st contingent of PIA Scouts Kuhdam reach Jeddah

Staff Reporter

Chief of special projects PIA and scout Patron Mr. Muhammad Shuaib said Hajj is a great show of humanity, love of Allah, unity of ummah and equality. Serve the hujjaj. Pray for the betterment of the country and the national carrier PIA with the personal adorations towards Allah.

He was addressing the ceremony of PIA Scouts khudam-ul-hujjaj. In the briefing meeting Provincial Secretary Mr. Shamas Khan, Secretary Public Relations Syed Mehboob Qadri, Sectary Training Muhammad Ayyaz, Secretary Events Ghulam Qadir, district commissioners Abdul Raouf , syed javid Raza and others were also present.

1st contingent of PIA Scouts Kuhdam-ul-Hujjaj departed for Saudi Arabia from Karachi, this afternoon. After performing the hajj, one scouts unit will be deployed at Makkah mukarama hajji camp and second scouts unit at Jeddah hajj terminal.

The scouts will provide their services and assistance in bus terminals, waiting area, boarding, briefing, immigration counters and passport handling. They make sure the flight operations are followed by the time scheduled. According to the provincial spokesperson second scout contingent will be posted at Medina Munawra. Soon as soon they will be departed for Medina .

Where they will provide their services in medina Hajji camp and Airport. After the hajj operation scout units will depart of the home stations including Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar. And will report district headquarters. According to the provincial spokesperson second scout contingent will be posted at Medina Munawra. Soon as soon they will be departed for Medina . And will report district headquarters. According to the provincial spokesperson second scout contingent will be posted at Medina Munawra.

Share on: WhatsApp