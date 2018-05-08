1st conference on ‘Humanizing Cities’ opens in Madinah

Jeddah

Prince Faisal bin Salman, Madinah’s governor and chairman of its development authority, will patronize the inauguration of the first International Conference on Humanizing Cities on May 7-10.

The conference is organized by the Development Authority of Madinah at Taibah University, with the participation of ministers, princes, officials, specialists and experts from inside and outside the Kingdom.

The conference serves as a platform for leaders in local administration, researchers, private sector representatives and citizens to discuss city development to serve the needs and aspirations of inhabitants.

It coincides with the launch of the Quality of Life 2020 program, which outlines a comprehensive and integrated roadmap to make Saudi cities among the world’s most attractive, and to improve the lifestyle of citizens and residents, as well as infrastructure.

The conference will be attended by more than 50 speakers and experts from over a dozen countries, and will include specialized papers, presentations, case studies and open debates.

It is aimed at relevant ministries, agencies and government departments, non-profit organizations, private sector institutions, universities, specialized research centers and interested individuals.—Agencies