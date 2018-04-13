1LINK PayPak, JCB Co-Badged cards agreement

Staff Reporter

Karachi

JCB International Co. Ltd (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co, Ltd. signed an agreement with 1LINK (Guarantee) Limited (1LINK) for co-badging of PayPak cards as per approval of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This signing ceremony was held on 28 March 2018 at 1LINK’soffice. This agreement will allow 1LINK member banks to issue co-badged cards to those customers who seek both international and domestic spending convenience on one plastic. Co-badging is the inclusion of two payment schemes on the same card (PayPak and JCB), enabling functionality of two networks on one physical card. Domestic transactions for PayPak – JCB co-badged card will route via PayPak. PayPak–JCB cardholders will be able to use their card internationally utilizing JCB’s worldwide network. This alliance is the first co-badged PayPak agreement, enabling increased issuing of PayPak cards across the nation.1LINK will be able to make PayPak – JCB a payment card of choice, capable to service customers on both international and domestic markets. In line with SBP Vision 2020, 1LINK is committed to driving financial inclusion and enhancing PayPak’s footprint, both locally and internationally. Kimihisa Imada, President and COO of JCB International said.