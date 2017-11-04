19th NC termed a milestone, dawn of Chinese era

Coal power plants are eco-friendly, says Acting Ambassador of China

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Acting Ambassador of China to Pakistan Zhao Lijian on Friday dismissed the impression that coal power plants being installed in Port Qasim, Sahiwal and other parts of the country were detrimental to environment. He added that state-of-the-art technology was being used in these plants and they were eco-friendly. Mr Zhao was talking to media persons at a press briefing here at the embassy of China in connection with the recently concluded 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Although it was seemingly difficult for the young DHM to cover all the aspects of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s report of October 17, 2017 to the inaugural session of the CPC National Congress, yet he did his level best and gave a comprehensive outline of Chinese President’s vision of poverty alleviation, policy of opening up, drive against corruption, dawn of Chinese era, how to make China a moderately prosperous society and Socialism with Chinese characteristics. President Xi had reviewed in the report the historic achievements made in China’s development over the past five years and made conclusions on the basis of the historic achievement.

Zhao Lijian while briefing the media about the outcome of the 19th National Congress of CPC said General Secretary put forward for the first time a blue print for China's development plan after 2020 and proposed the objectives of the two phases in the report. In terms of economic development, China's economy maintained a medium-high growth rate making China a leader among the top economies, said Zhao Lijian. China is today, the second largest economy in the world and its GDP has risen from 54 trillion Yuan five years ago to 80 trillion Yuan now.

About poverty alleviation, the envoy said that China was committed to completely alleviate poverty from the country by the year 2020. He said that the reduction of poverty in China was not only good for its own development but would also contribute greatly to the development of the world. He said according to the annual report on poverty reduction of China in 2016, the number of poor had decreased by 790 million from 1981 to 2012 accounting for 71.82 percent of the reduction in global poverty.

Zhao Lijian while replying to a question, particularly mentioned CPEC which he said was the flagship project of the President Xi’s vision of Belt & Road Initiative. Belt & Road Initiative has been incorporated in the constitution of the CPC which further augments the notion that China believes in shared prosperity and win-win relations with the world. To a question regarding opposition from India to the project, he said the country itself is a part of another economic corridor called BCIM (Bangladesh, China, India Myanmar) economic corridor.

About the coal power plants, he said that environmentally friendly technology was being used in coal-based power plants installed by China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in Pakistan. “China, United States of America, India and other European countries are also using coal to generate power. Had it been detrimental to environment, , they would not have opted for it,” he added.

He said that coal-based power projects could be completed within a short period of time while other sources like hydropower and wind power were time-consuming projects.

Five power projects have been completed so far under CPEC, while another power plant would start producing electricity this month, he said, adding that load shedding in Pakistan would end soon.

Responding to a question, he said “China and Pakistan are enjoying cordial relations and cooperation in diverse fields. We are giving great importance to development in Pakistan.”

The envoy said that CPEC had great significance for Pakistan, China and the whole region, adding that all political parties in Pakistan were unanimous in the matter and wanted to see successful completion and execution of the project.