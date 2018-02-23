Through the courtesy of your prestigious newspaper, I have the honour to bring to the notice of the authorities concerned about the lack of medical facilities in Government hospitals in Balochistan with the hope that some tangible steps would be taken to solve the problem. With the exception of a few hospitals, the general condition in government-run hospitals is very deplorable. In these hospitals, the life-saving drugs are not available. The patients are advised to buy them from medical stores. All pathological tests are not available in the hospital laboratories. For some of them, the patients have to visit private laboratories.

Oxygen cylinders are not in proper working order and patients have to go without them (cylinders). Arrangements for blood tests are not up to the mark and during transfusion, some patients succumb to death. This is sheer killing. Facilities of physiotherapy are very rare. Specialists working in the hospitals are found persuading the patients to visit their private clinics. In the wards, the number of beds is not enough to accommodate all the indoor patients with the result that many patients are found lying in the verandas.

SUNDUS ABID

Via email

