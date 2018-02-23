Pakistan Super League has successfully completed its two editions and the 3rd Edition has also been started in Dubai. Undoubtedly, PSL showcases the new talent of Pakistan by giving a platform to our national level players to play with international players. But I feel very sad that I don’t find any Baloch or Sindhi player in the PSL. Quetta Gladiators is the team from Balochistan and sadly, not a single Baloch player is in it. The same is the situation of Karachi Kings, where one cannot find a single Sindhi player. In fact, the two vast provinces’locals make up more than a fourth of the whole population of the country.

What is PSL doing to bring the people of Pakistan on one platform? It is my humble request to the Chairman of PCB to please include Baloch and Sindhi players in the PSL and the national team so that they also become a part of a rising Pakistan.

Z N BALOCH

Kolahoo

Related