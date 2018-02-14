Performance of energy, power deptt, KPOGCL hailed

Peshawar

KP Provincial Standing Committee held a meeting here to review the progress and performance of the Energy & Power Department, KPOGCL and PEDO in the last four years. The meeting was chaired by Qurban Ali Khan Chairman and attended by Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli, Syed Jaffar Shah, Saleem Khan , Sardar Husain, Azaz-Ul-Mulk and Najma Shaheen (MPA) as members. The Energy and Power Department and KPOGCL was represented by Muhammad Asif (Additional Secretary, Energy and Power Department), Zain Ullah Shah (Chief Planning Officer, Energy and Power Department) and Raziuddin (Chief Executive Officer, KPOGCL). The officials of Energy and Power Department/KPOGCL presented a detailed overview of Oil and Gas sector in KP.—PR