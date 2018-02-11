Safe city project excellent one: IG

Staff Reporter

Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that safe city project is an excellent project of modern technology for peace and safety of public properties.

Problems of traffic management could also be resolved with the help of the project, he added. He expressed these views while addressing a session of assessment of working of the safe city project IC3.

By the project not only activities of criminals were monitored but also working of patrolling forces like Dolphin, PRU and officials deployed over pickets may be observed, he said and added that officers of SP rank should keep field officers aware of current situation with the help of monitoring by cameras so that in time proceedings might be started against culprits and anti-social elements.

In the session, MD Punjab Safe City Authority DIG Ali Amir Malik briefed the IG about progress of the project.

The IGP has directed senior officers that every possible step should be taken for maintaining peace especially to end street criminals.