Observer Report Islamabad

Mari Petroleum is pleased to announce commencement of natural gas production from Benari X-1 Field in Shah Bandar Block w.e.f 3rd May, 2021. MPCL holds 32% working interest in Shah Bandar Block which is operated by PPL.

Shah Bandar Joint Venture has agreed to process Benari X-1 gas at MPCL’s operated Sujawal Gas Processing Facility for its onward injection in to SSGC network.

The expected gas production from the field is 9.5 MMSCFD. Both Shah Bandar and Sujawal blocks are co-located in District Sujawal, Sindh Province.

This arrangement has resulted in early commercialization of Benari X-1 gas, which shall not only help to lower the overall gas deficit in the national system but will also help in fulfilling national needs from indigenous resources thereby lowering requirement of expensive imported gas.