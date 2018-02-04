World Cancer Day Observed

ISLAMABAD :World cancer day was observed all over the world including in Pakistan on Sunday to create awareness about the disease and help millions of people worldwide to have access to cancer detection, treatment, and care services. According to private news channel , this disease has recently been recognized by The World Health Organization (WHO) as the leading cause of global morbidity. Currently, there is a need for urgent action to reduce the rate of premature cancer deaths at global level as activists and health professionals have been calling for prioritizing provision of diagnostic and treatment facilities Globally, an estimated 8.8 million people die of cancer every year. However, it were the most ill-equipped countries that bear the brunt of this disease, with 70% deaths occurring in developing countries. Child cancers also highlight the inequality factor that plays great role in spread of cancer, as survival rates differ greatly between high-income and low-income countries, it added.

Orignally published by APP