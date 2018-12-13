1935 outlaws held in Islamabad with valuables worth Rs85m in 45 days: SSP

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Syed Waqar Uddin Syed has said that the Islamabad Police arrested 1935 outlaws during the last 45 days and recovered valuables worth Rs. 85 million, gold ornaments from their possession and impounded 33 stolen cars and 13 motorbikes.

Briefing the media about performance of Capital police in last one and half month here on Wednesday, Syed Waqar Uddin Syed said that effective action was taken against land grabbers, drug pushers especially those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and other anti-social elements.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar fully supported the police action against criminals and kept guiding the police officials regularly.

Highlighting the performance along with AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghayas Gul, the SSP (Operations) said that 291 drug pushes and bootleggers were held after registration of 263 cases and a total of 108.401 kilogram hashish, 23.980 kilogram heroin, 2.152 kilogram opium, 558 gram ice and 7152 wine bottles were recovered from them.

He said that 23 cases were registered against 25 drug pushers supplying drugs at educational institutions and 16.050 kilogram hashish, 3.143 kilogram heroin, 2.020 kilogram opium, 15 gram cocaine and 500 gram ice was recovered from them.

The SSP (Operations) said that during the same period, 211 accused were held for their involvement in dacoities, burglaries and auto-theft incidents. He said that 153 cases against these accused were referred to courts while 33 stolen cars, 13 bikes, cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs. 85 million were recovered from them.

Syed Waqar Uddin said that effective action was inithat 121 persons were held for possessing illegal weapons after registration of as many cases against them while 11 Kalashnikovs, 9 carbines, 103 pistols and 1181 rounds were recovered from them.

He said that crackdown was started against absconders and 158 proclaimed offenders were held during the stated period. Police raided at various gambling dens and nabbed 42 persons besides recovery of stake money Rs. 77,425 and other items from them.

