It pains me to mention that a bomb hidden in an ambulance killed nearly 100 people and injured more than 150 in Kabul. The Taliban claimed responsibility of the attack. Regretfully, it is not the first time that Kabul has been hit by terrorists that caused death to a large number of people. The terrorists have been continuously attacking, as some days before they attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in which more than 20 people were killed.

However, this alarming situation has caused a panic among the people. With no doubt it represents the failure of significant intelligence and security in the capital city that needs high attention. There are also speculations that it was a deliberate attempt on the part of some vested interests to destabilise the country. However, in any case, there is a dire need for the countries to cooperate with one another in the effort to root out the terrorists and generate a peaceful environment for the masses.

BABA FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

