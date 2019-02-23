192,381 people to vote in PK-30 by-polls

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all initiatives pertaining to the essential arrangements for holding by-elections on a vacant seat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, known as PK-30 at Mansehra district on Friday. .

Following the ECP of KP, seven candidates fielded in the run for such a vacant seat.However, the polling would be held on forthcoming next Tuesday.

In addition, its pertinent to mention here that the seat was fell vacant due to disqualification of Mian Zia-Ur-Rehman of PML (N) by the order of Apex Court’s verdict in a fake degree case thus he was disqualified last year.

As many as 192381 voters of PK-30 Balakot on Friday would exercise their right to vote during the bye-elections on Feb 26.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Manserha sources, the bye-elections for PK-30 Balakot would be held on 26th February where five candidates including the major contestant of PTI and PML-N would contest election.

The number of registered voters in PK-30 Balakot is 192381 where 11016 are male voters and 82365 are female voters.

ECP has established 180 polling stations in the constituency 58 for male, 56 for female and 66 would be combined for both male and female voters.

38 polling stations have been declared as sensitive while rest are normal. Police, Army and elite force would perform duty inside and outside the polling stations.

