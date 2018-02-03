19 wetlands established

Islamabad

Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan Friday said Pakistan has established 19 wetlands in its all four provinces, which were considered one of the most diverse and productive ecosystems supporting rich biodiversity and providing valuable products and services to human beings.

Talking to media here, he said nine, five, three and two wetlands had been established in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively.The minister said: “Sustainable Wetland Management can bring strong political attention and economic opportunities for millions of people through wise use and the maintenance of key socio-economic values related to wetlands.”

He said February 2 was being observed as World Wetlands Day to create awareness of these extremely valuable ecosystems that continue to be among the most threatened.—APP