19 Ramzan Bazaars for Faisalabad

Faisalabad

The city district government has decided to set up 19 Sastay Ramzan Bazaars during the holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak in various parts of the district for providing essential items to consumers at controlled rates. A spokesman of the city district government said on Saturday that all necessary arrangements were being finalized to organize ‘Sastay Ramzan Bazaars’ in a befitting manner and to provide fruits, vegetables, pulses, flour, sugar and other kitchen items to citizens at subsidized rates.

He said that Agriculture Department, Waste Management Company, Parks & Horticulture Authority, Utility Stores Corporation, Livestock Department, Agriculture Extension, Labor Department, Market Committee, Water & Sanitation Agency, Health Department, Civil Defense, Parking Company and Town Municipal Administration have also been directed to accelerate their efforts for finalizing plans for the facility of people during Sastay Ramzan bazaars. Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras will be installed in and around Ramzan Bazaars to monitor the activities of suspects, he added.—DNA