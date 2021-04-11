19 people sentenced to death by Myanmar military

Security forces kill 82 anti-coup protesters in Bago

Nineteen people have been sentenced to death in Myanmar for killing an associate of an army captain, the military-owned Myawaddy TV station has said — the first such sentences announced in public since a February 1 coup and crackdown on protesters.

The report said the killing took place on March 27 in the North Okkalapa district of Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city.

Martial law has been declared in the district, allowing courts martial to pronounce sentences.

The military rulers who overthrew an elected government said the protest campaign against its rule was dwindling because people wanted peace, and that it would hold elections within two years — the first timeframe it has given for a return to democracy.

Meanwhile, security forces killed over 80 anti-coup protesters in Bago town on Thursday night and Friday, near the main city of Yangon, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group and a domestic news outlet said.

Troops used rifle grenades to break up a protest in the town, witnesses and domestic media said.

As of April 9, a total of 2931 people are currently under detention; of them (54) are sentenced and 520 have been issued arrest warrants.

The report says that earlier on April 9, the military destroyed main roadblocks on both

sides of Maggatic Road built by anti-military activists to prevent a violent crackdown in Bago.

The junta used assault rifles, heavy weaponry like RPG, and hand grenades from both sides of the road to suppress the protesters’ bases and residences.

Four identified civilians were killed and several injured. Protests in Katha, Sagaing Region were suppressed, but no one was injured or arrested.

In Tamwe Township, Yangon Region, at least eight youths have been beaten and arrested by 12 military terrorists and so-called police vehicles during a protest march in Kyauk Myaung.

In Sanchaung Township, Yangon Region, two people were arrested and two were hit by the rubber bullets.

Night demonstrations have also been cracked down on, last night in Yangon Region, so-called police and military assaulted a march in Lanmadaw Township. – Reuters