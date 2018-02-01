19 outlaws including six POs held

Islamabad police have arrested 19 outlaws including six proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons, heroin and wine from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that Sub-Inspector Rab-Nawaz from Noon police station along with police team arrested three accused Khizar Abbass, Sajjad Shahid and Khan Zaib and recovered three 30 bore psitols along with ammunition from their possession.

ASI Muhammad Ramzan from Karachi Company police station arrested two gamblers Shaukat Munir and Safeer Hussain red handed besides recovery of stake money Rs.1390, computer, LED, and gambling tools from them.

Sub-Inspector Asif Hussain from CIA police arrested a drug pusher Alamgheer khan and recovered 200 gram heroin. ASI Saleem Raza from Shalimar police arrested two bootleggers Azam and Umer Gul and recovered 20 wine bottles from their possession.

Sub-Inspector Tasdaq Hussain from Khanna police station arrested Mushtaq involved in fraudulent activities. Sub-Inspector Talib Hussain from Nilore Police station arrested a drug pusher Intazar Hussain and recovered 120 gram heroine from him.

ASIs Zulfqar Ali and Shabbir Ahmed arrested two accused Asif Raza and Abdul Rasheed and recovered 15 liters wine from their possession.Police have registered the case against these persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police also arrested six proclaimed offenders wanted to police for their involvement of crimes in heinous nature.—APP

