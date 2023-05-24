19 children killed as fire engulfed secondary school in Guyana

In Guyana, at least 19 children were killed as fire engulfed a secondary school in Mahdia city on Tuesday. The fire broke out just after midnight. The fire that engulfed Mahdia Secondary School’s female dormitory killed 18 girls and a boy, according to Guyana’s Department of Public Information (DPI), revising down its earlier death toll of 20.

Thirteen girls and a little boy died at the dorms, and five others in the hospital, the DPI said. Both police and fire-fighting officials say the fire was “maliciously set.” At the time of the blaze, it was reported that 56 children were staying in a dorm – a concrete and wooden structure with five doors and grill windows, a police spokesperson said during a press conference.

“Initial investigation suggests, as reported by the fire department, that it (the fire) was maliciously set. Our investi-gation is continuing, and tests will be done expeditiously on the remaining bodies,” the spokesperson said. DPI did not report on the total number of injured from the fire but reported that “of those injured, six children were medevacked to Georgetown in the wee hours of the morning, while 17 are in the Mahdia Hospital.”

Officials were first alerted to the blaze at 10:15 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to the police spokesperson. “The point of origin was identified as the southwestern end of the building. After we completed our initial investi-gation, the scene was handed over to the Mahdia police force,”a firefighter department spokesperson said at the same press conference on Monday.

When firefighters arrived at the dormitory, the building was already engulfed in flames “completely,” according to an earlier statement. Firefighters rescued around 20 students “by breaking holes in the north-eastern wall of the building.”

The Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory, where the fire happened, is at the center of the Guyanese government’s push to improve the education level in the less developed part of the country. lt mostly served indigenous children, although authorities couldn’t immediately confirm if any of the children who were killed were from indigenous communities. The Amerindian Peoples Asso-ciation [APA] said they were “heartbroken” by the news of the fire in a statement, adding that it “is important to note that while the secondary school is located in the township of Mahdia, it also housed students from indigenous communities from the wider area.—INP