19 Afghan police killed in Taliban attack

Militants agree to ceasefire with forces for Eid

Kunduz

At least 19 Afghan police officers were killed Saturday in a pre-dawn raid by the Taliban on a base in the northern province of Kunduz, officials said, hours before the militants announced an unprecedented ceasefire starting next week.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which came a day after the insurgents stormed a military base in the western province of Herat, killing 17 Afghan soldiers.

Kunduz provincial governor spokesperson Nehmatullah Taimuri said five members of the local police force were also wounded in Saturday’s attack on a police base in Qal-e-Zal district.

Provincial police spokesperson Enhamuddin Rahmani confirmed the death toll and said eight Taliban fighters were also killed. Both attacks came hours before the Taliban announced a ceasefire with Afghan security forces for the first three days of Eid.

It would last “from the 27th of Ramadan until the fifth day of Eid-al-Fitr”, President Ashraf Ghani tweeted from an official account, indicating the ceasefire could run from June 12-19.

Meanwhile, the Taliban announced Saturday a three-day ceasefire with Afghan security forces for Eid, the holiday that caps off Ramadan, though it said operations against “foreign occupiers” would continue.

But the group warned its fighters would “strongly defend” themselves if attacked, according to a statement sent to the media two days after the Afghan government made its own surprise announcement of a week-long ceasefire with the militants.

It was the first time the Taliban had agreed to a ceasefire for Eid since the US invasion in 2001.

“All the mujahideen are directed to stop offensive operations against Afghan forces for the first three days of Eid-al-Fitr,” the Taliban said in a WhatsApp message.

“But if the mujahideen are attacked we will strongly defend (ourselves).”

The Taliban added that “foreign occupiers are the exception” to the order sent to its fighters.“Our operations will continue against them, we will attack them wherever we see them,” it said. President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday declared an apparently unilateral week-long ceasefire with the Taliban.