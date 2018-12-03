18th Young Leaders Conference announced

Staff Reporter

The School of Leadership (SoL) is a prestigious institution that works for enhancing the capabilities and potential of youth. SoL is organizing the 18th Young Leaders Conference (YLC) in Lahore, from July 1st – 6th, 2019. The one-of-a-kind premium youth leadership conference promises to gather 300 young people between the ages of 18 and 24 from across Pakistan and the world. These youngsters will stay together for six days to share, learn and lead.

The young leaders will be exposed to a variety of experiential learning situations and techniques to build capacity through interactive workshops, issue exploration sessions with 50+ specialists, panel discussions with dignitaries from the corporate, social, political, development, media, arts and intercultural sectors and a field trip simulating the process and challenges of development at the grass-root level.

The theme for this year ‘Amplify – transcend limits’ is all about the journey of self-discovery by taking a deep dive within and recognizing one’s true potential towards leading a meaningful life. YLC 2019 is being led by two champions; Mohammad Osama and Dania Hassan. The conference will be supervised by SoL’s core team; Shireen Naqvi (Founding Director), Kamran Rizvi (Director), Umair Jaliawala (Director) Hammad Saeed (CEO), and Maalik Khaskhely (Executive Director).

“YLC has been a leading catalyst in Pakistan’s youth development. This year, we aim to AMPLIFY the way we change lives,” says YLC Co-Champion Dania Hassan.

Since 2002, YLC has contributed over 5,000 young leaders to our global landscape. Their combined force has further influenced millions of individuals as a multiplier effect to bring positive change in communities.

“YLC is Pakistan largest youth conference where the youth comes together, discover their latent potential and opportunities and return to their communities to initiate practical change,” states Mohammad Osama. He adds, “I feel so lucky to have gotten the opportunity to lead the biggest youth conference in Pakistan.

