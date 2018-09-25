18th ITCN, Fire & Safety Asia exhibition starts today

Staff Reporter

The international event of Information Technology in Pakistan, 18th ITCN exhibition and Fire and Safety Asia Exhibition will start from September 25 (today) at Karachi Expo Centre. The three – day event will be inaugurated by the federal minister for information technology.

Umair Nizam, Vice President, E-Commerce Gateway, Pakistan said that this year over 600 international and domestic IT brands will be presented at the exhibition. While over 250 delegates from 600 companies will also participate at Fire and Safety Asia Exhibition, he added.

Umair Nizam said that both the exhibitions have occupied six halls of the expo center and it is expected that over 150,000 people will visit both the exhibitions.

He informed that agreements worth $100 million were signed at the 17th ITCN Exhibition.

Imran Batada, Director, Center for Information and Communication Technology, IBA said that for the last three years they were cooperating in exchange of information. He said that there will be more advancement in the 18th ITCN exhibition.

Imran Batada said that two important conferences will be held where experts will share their experiences.

In the three day exhibition it is expected that foreign investors would be more proactive as compared with the previous exhibitions.

Umair Nizam said that it is a big challenge to organize 18th ITCN and Fire and Safety Asia exhibitions at same time but the organizers have plan to make it successful.

In the Fire and Safety Asia exhibition, the strategic partners of E-Commerce Gateway are included: the government of Pakistan, Pakistan Security Agency Association, Fire Protection Association and Pakistan Institute of Management. While for the ITCN was being organized in collaboration with Institute of Business Management (IBA).

At the ITCN the main topics of several conferences will include CPEC and importance of IT in Pakistan.

