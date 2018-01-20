MCCM skin peels introduced in Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Signature skin care, an aesthetic skin clinic, has launched MCCM skin peels for the first time in Pakistan.

MCCM, a Spanish company aims to transform the way common cosmetic skin problems are managed.

The MCCM products are used by qualified doctors all around the world.

The brand also includes a wide range of products in the home care category, a spokesperson of the organisation, said.

Dr Tauqir Ahmad, the brand ambassador for MCCM said, “We are happy to launch these products in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

The technology behind this new system takes away the harsh effects of previous treatments.

This is a walk-in, walk-out treatment. It is going to transform anti-ageing, pigmentation and acne as a combination therapy.

Thus, going to revolutionize the way acne, wrinkles and fine lines are managed.”

Signature Skin Care is an aesthetic clinic committed to providing comprehensive, quality bespoke treatments.

Dr. Ahmad has successfully treated a number of conditions through bespoke treatments unmatched locally.

His expertise is specializing in the darker Asian skin tone with new developments that have placed Pakistan on the international cosmetic arena.