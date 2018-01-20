The girl, of a playing age, 8 years old Zainab has been brutally harassed, fatally killed and heinously thrown into a garbage pile in Kasur, Punjab Pakistan. She was in an age of innocence. She knew nothing about the inhuman act of barbarity. We know the culprits would not be arrested easily or willingly. If arrested by any means, would be resealed soon, because Zainab is not a daughter of some Big Gun. She belongs to a poor family. But, yes, Zainab, a girl of her parents’ heartbeat, would ask Almighty Allah on the resurrection day for her fate to the brutality in the age of playing. She would rather cry in front of Almighty for the unrest of Pakistan— lawless, anarchic and violent country—— where she was unfortunately born.

The world cannot imagine that Pakistan, an Islamic Republic, which works out efficiently for independent Jerusalem, which takes unprecedented efforts in bringing peace in Afghanistan and which fights for world peace and prosperity, has failed in maintaining peace at home. Every individual feels great anger while shouting whom to claim the murderer: the one, cruel, who is still not arrested and enjoying the lawlessness of the country or the police that knows to do corruption only. It is really sad to explain that the concerned authorities; including police did not perform a required duty in searching an innocent Zainab even though they were given CCTV videos of the culprit. Had police worked efficiently and honestly, the flowery Zainab would have met her loving parents.

WAJAHAT ABRO

Shikarpur, Sindh

