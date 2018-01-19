Zainab, a minor child, was murdered a week before by some {human} animals. Her body was found in the garbage. She was only seven years old. She was like a fairy. At first, she was raped, tortured and then brutally murdered. The authorities have failed so far to nab the killers. Her parents are still waiting for justice for their murdered daughter. When Zainab’s murderers will be caught? The authorities must show some seriousness. If no tangible action is taken, tomorrow another Zainab will face the same fate. The authorities need to wake up from the deep slumber.

AQIB AH

Turbat, Balochistan

