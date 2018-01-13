1,894 missing children’s issue raised in Sindh Assembly

Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) MPA Nusrat Seher Abbasi expressing concern over the issue of 1,894 missing children Friday said that the negligence of the Sindh Social Welfare Department is evident from the pile of figures.

Asking exact details about the matter, on the floor of the Sindh Assembly, she said that the parents of the missing children would be in a state of severe anxiety for the recovery of their children.

Nusrat said that the figures were picked up from a detailed news item published in a newspaper. Replying to the notice, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister MPA Shamim Mumtaz said that the mentioned figure is not for the Sindh, it is for the country.

She said that there are 275 children in the province who were missing due to different reasons. Some, children, had escaped from their houses due to unknown reasons but some are genuine cases. She also stressed upon the need to enact a new law for the protection of the children.—APP

