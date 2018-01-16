Alleged dacoit arrested

Our Staff Reporter

Shikarpur

Shikarpur police claimed to have arrested a notorious dacoit namely Khadim Hussain Marfani, when he along with his other accomplices was plotting a heinous crimes at Rustam link road, in the limits of Khanpur police station, here on late other day.

Area police have seized weapons and good number of bullets from his police and he was shifted to Civil Hospital Shikarpur for medical treatment. An FIR has been registered till tilling of this news file.