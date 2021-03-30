188 more booked for not wearing maks

With an aim to ensure strict implementation of Covid-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Lahore, the police have booked as many as 188 people for not wearing facemasks in the past two days.

The police have become active in ensuring the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to control the pandemic spread.

According to details, 43 cases were registered against the people for not wearing masks at public places in the city division.

39 were booked in the cant division. 59 people were found violating the SOPs in Model Town and 22 at the Iqbal Town.

In Civil Lines areas, the police booked 19 residents who were found not wearing facemasks at public places, while six cases were registered against residents in the Saddar Division.

The citizens were booked under Punjab Pandemic Control Ordinance 2020.

The CCPO Lahore has appealed to the masses to ensure the implementation of the Covid-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Last week, commissioner Lahore had ordered strict implementation of the order to wear masks.

According to Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman, those who do not wear masks will be detained and can be jailed for six months.

Govt submits report on corona vaccination of ex-CM