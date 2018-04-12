188 drug peddlers arrested

Kohat

The district police in a grand crackdown against drug peddlers and inter provincial network of smugglers held 188 narcotics smugglers in one month, said a press release of police here Wednesday.

The arrested smugglers included 31 members of inter districts and inter provincial network and 57 local narcotics sellers. On the directives of DPO Majeed Abass, the district police parties strengthened check points and created some extras along with border of tribal areas to end narcotics smuggling.

Meanwhile, the police teams also apprehended huge number of narcotics consumers from different areas during the period. The police recovered 80 kilogram Cannabis, six kilogram heroine, two kilogram Opium, 150 gram Ice and 12 bottles of alcohols from the arrested smugglers and narcotics sellers.—APP