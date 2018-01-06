Two brothers gunned down

Naeem Ahmed

Jacobabad

Two real brothers were shot dead by their step brother with the help of his nephews over the ownership of a piece of agricultural land, at village Piyaro Jamali, in the limits of Ghari Khairo Police Station, on Friday morning.

According to SHO Ghari Khairo police station, Fida Hussain that two real brothers identified as Yasin Jamali and Ghazi Jamali were shot dead by their step brother named Moosa Jamali with the help of his nephews when both the brothers were going to somewhere from their house early in the morning, which resulting, both the brothers were killed on the spot and accused along with his nephews fled from place of firing.

Following on the information, area police rushed on the spot and transported the bodies to taluka headquarters hospital Garhi Khairo for postmortem and handed over to their heirs after completing medical formalities from there.

The motive behind the incident was said to be an old enmity developed between real and step brothers over the distribution of agricultural land, SHO elaborated.

A case was to be registered on the complain of Essa Khan Jamali, the real brother of deceased brothers, against accused Moosa Khan Jamali and his nephews at Garhi Khairo Police Station, SHO further informed to this scribe.

It is worthwhile to mention here that hundreds of lives of innocent villagers/or people have been claimed and left scores of injured in deadly disputes occurred in northern Sindh including Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kambar-Shahdadkot and Larkana over honour killing, ownership of agricultural land and trivial issues between each others.

Government of Sindh and other concerned departments need to be played the appropriate role to eliminate so-called honor killing, deadly disputes for agricultural land, and trivial issue so that people of Sindh could take a sigh of relief.

Villagers limited their activities when indiscriminate firing was observed by them at village and who remained at their houses due to fear.